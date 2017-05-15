Drivers Urged to Slow Down at Road Co...

Drivers Urged to Slow Down at Road Construction Detour

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTVN Reno

Traffic closures will begin May 8 on Rock Boulevard and Galletti Way at Glendale Avenue as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation's Glendale Avenue reconstruction project. Traffic will be able to travel on Glendale Avenue through the Rock Boulevard and Galletti Way intersections in both directions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Earlier this week May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust May 4 Local 1
News 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca... May 2 Solarman 1
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Apr 28 1954--1954bunny 23
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 27 okimar 3
Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat Apr 25 Local 1
Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at... Apr 23 Nevada 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,038 • Total comments across all topics: 281,071,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC