Death with dignity: Nevada lawmakers consider enabling doctors to prescribe end-life medications

Stephanie Packer, a chronically ill patient, tells reporters she opposes physician-assisted suicide on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at the Nevada Legislature in Carson City. She joined doctors and other activists against Senate Bill 261 at a news conference after Democratic lawmakers canceled a hearing on the proposal that would allow Nevada physicians to prescribe life-ending drugs to patients with prognoses of six months or less to live.

