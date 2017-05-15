Court denies DeLemusa guilty plea withdrawal
A federal judge has denied a Rochester's man bid to withdraw his guilty plea for his alleged role in a Nevada armed standoff in 2014. Gerald “Jerry” DeLemus, of Rochester, has been incarcerated since March of 2016 after he was indicted on 10 federal charges stemming from an armed standoff in Bunkersville, Nev., with members of Cliven Bundy's resistance at his ranch and federal authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Earlier this week
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May 4
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May 2
|Solarman
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 28
|1954--1954bunny
|23
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat
|Apr 25
|Local
|1
|Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at...
|Apr 23
|Nevada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC