Court denies DeLemusa guilty plea withdrawal

3 hrs ago

A federal judge has denied a Rochester's man bid to withdraw his guilty plea for his alleged role in a Nevada armed standoff in 2014. Gerald “Jerry” DeLemus, of Rochester, has been incarcerated since March of 2016 after he was indicted on 10 federal charges stemming from an armed standoff in Bunkersville, Nev., with members of Cliven Bundy's resistance at his ranch and federal authorities.

