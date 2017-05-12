Comstock Mining Progresses Strategic Activities
Comstock Mining Inc. reported today that Apple Inc. just announced an additional $1 billion investment in northern Nevada, doubling the size of its existing data center near the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. This investment by Apple will create 300 construction jobs plus 100 permanent data-center jobs.
