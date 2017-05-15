Clark County Inmate Dies At Reno Hosp...

Clark County Inmate Dies At Reno Hospital

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported Monday that Timothy Grimaldi died at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno on May 10. Grimaldi had been serving two life sentences for a 1972 murder in Clark County. He also had been convicted of attempted possession of a weapon by a prisoner.

