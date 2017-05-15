Blaine Cooper likely to testify for prosecutors at next Bunkerville trial in Nevada, lawyer says

Blaine Cooper, who testified against the second round of Oregon standoff defendants charged with conspiracy in the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, is expected to testify for the government in the Bunkerville case in Nevada this summer. Cooper, 37, entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to impede federal workers in the Oregon case and guilty pleas in Nevada to conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and assault on a federal officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.