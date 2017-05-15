Blaine Cooper likely to testify for prosecutors at next Bunkerville trial in Nevada, lawyer says
Blaine Cooper, who testified against the second round of Oregon standoff defendants charged with conspiracy in the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, is expected to testify for the government in the Bunkerville case in Nevada this summer. Cooper, 37, entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to impede federal workers in the Oregon case and guilty pleas in Nevada to conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and assault on a federal officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Earlier this week
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Elon Musk's Tesla Inc: Another bust
|May 4
|Local
|1
|5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Ca...
|May 2
|Solarman
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 28
|1954--1954bunny
|23
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 27
|okimar
|3
|Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat
|Apr 25
|Local
|1
|Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at...
|Apr 23
|Nevada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC