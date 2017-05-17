Art gone Vegas: The Neon Museum hits the Strip and Cirque's artists exhibit at Neonopolis
The Red Barn sign-from one of Las Vegas' first gay bars-will be the first Neon Museum piece to visit the Fashion Show mall. Sometime in June, the Neon Museum and the Fashion Show mall will partner to create the first satellite space on the Strip for the museum's historic neon art.
