5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Capita
There are 1 comment on the The Motley Fool story from 15 hrs ago, titled 5 States With the Highest Solar Capacity per Capita.
California has the most solar installments in the U.S., but it isn't close to the top in solar per capita. Solar energy was the single biggest source of new electricity capacity in the United States in 2016 and now makes up over 1% of all electricity generated in the country.
"Solar energy was the single biggest source of new electricity capacity in the United States in 2016 and now makes up over 1% of all electricity generated in the country. And with solar energy now cost-competitive with coal, natural gas, and nuclear in most of the country, the industry is primed for growth in the next decade."
With "just" 1% of all electricity capacity generated by solar PV in the U.S. it is causing problems with the electric power industry's "regulated monopoly". The most efficient use of solar PV is installing it on the roof of the home or business where the power will be used, no intrinsic step transformer losses like those in the electric utility industry. This tells us that the electric utility industry needs a business model "overhaul" to remain relevant in the generation and distribution of power.
