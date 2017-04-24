Witness says he lied about gang killi...

Witness says he lied about gang killing at Sparks casino

21 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

The star witness who helped convict the triggerman who killed a high-ranking Hells Angels' boss at a Nevada casino in 2011 says he was lying when he testified that the shooting was an assassination plot orchestrated by a rival motorcycle gang.

Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

