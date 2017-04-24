U.S. lawmakers push Yucca nuclear dump facing transport crunch

Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives will debate legislation on Wednesday to breathe life into the stalled Yucca Mountain spent nuclear fuel dump in Nevada, but critics say the project is hindered by the lack of an easy transport route. Representative John Shimkus has proposed draft legislation to restart the licensing of Yucca Mountain, pending since Ronald Reagan was president, and on which the government has already spent billions of dollars for initial construction and design.

