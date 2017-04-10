Trump's Budget Could Impact Nevada Rail Service
President Donald Trump's proposed budget could potentially effect rail service in Nevada, by cutting Amtrak funding for Reno, Elko and Winnemucca. The Reno Gazette Journal reports the budget would zero out funding for long distance rail lines defined as more than 750 miles, which includes the California Zephyr which runs from Chicago to San Francisco with stops in Northern Nevada.
