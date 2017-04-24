Three WCSD High Schools Rank Among Ne...

Three WCSD High Schools Rank Among Nevada's Top Ten

Read more: KTVN Reno

A national report issued by U.S. News & World Report ranks three Washoe County School District high schools among Nevada's top 10 high schools. The Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology ranked fourth in the state, Reno High School was listed seventh, and McQueen High School achieved eighth place.

