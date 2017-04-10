The Latest: Closings begin in Nevada ...

The Latest: Closings begin in Nevada ranching standoff trial

17 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

People rally in support of defendants on trial at a federal courthouse, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. Protesters gathered outside the courthouse in support of six defendants accused of wielding weapons against federal agents during a 2014 standoff involving cattleman and states' rights advocate Cliven Bundy.

