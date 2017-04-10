State looks to recognize iconic Nativ...

State looks to recognize iconic Native American woman Sarah Winnemucca

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A flower in one hand and a book in the other, Sarah Winnemucca's sculpted presence in Washington, D.C., and Nevada pays tribute to a legacy that state lawmakers are looking to enhance. Winnemucca is the first Native American woman to write a book, titled "Life Among the Piutes: Their Wrongs and Claims" and published in 1883.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Thu Cordwainer Trout 17
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Thu Al Davis 15
News Drought, demand push Nevada toward stricter wel... Thu Beware of Phonies 2
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 11 mtarochi 1
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Apr 6 NVP 22
Thinking of moving to Clark Co. Mar 30 Asmith0915 1
Poll Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15) Mar 29 Nick in NC 8
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,625 • Total comments across all topics: 280,301,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC