Shakespeare Institute, Western High School form partnership
Devon Burke, left, Irma Chavez, center, and Kate Labahn of the Shakespeare Institute of Nevada practice a scene from a play at Western High School on Friday, March 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Chavez is directing the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat
|17 hr
|Local
|1
|Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at...
|Apr 23
|Nevada
|1
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Apr 13
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Apr 13
|Al Davis
|15
|Drought, demand push Nevada toward stricter wel...
|Apr 13
|Beware of Phonies
|2
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 11
|mtarochi
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 6
|NVP
|22
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC