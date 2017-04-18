Senate Passes Bill Allowing Residential Confinement For Certain Offenders
Nevada lawmakers passed 54 pieces of legislation Tuesday ahead of a deadline next week. Bills must be out of their originating house by April 25. One of the bills passed by the Senate, which now goes to the Assembly, would let offenders who are older or in poor health serve out their sentences in residential confinement.
