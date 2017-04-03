Prosecutors in Nevada seek trial date...

Prosecutors in Nevada seek trial date for Bundys

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Westerner

Federal prosecutors in Nevada have asked a judge to schedule the second Bunkerville conspiracy trial for rancher Cliven Bundy, sons Ammon Bundy and Ryan Bundy and other leading defendants in the 2014 armed standoff near the family ranch for June 5 or later. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre urged the court to set a definitive date to help lawyers on both sides prepare for the second trial and assist witnesses in making travel arrangements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westerner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Apr 6 NVP 22
Thinking of moving to Clark Co. Mar 30 Asmith0915 1
Poll Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15) Mar 29 Nick in NC 8
News Hillary Clintona s campaign is owning the Insta... (May '15) Mar 29 Clintona phart 5
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar 19 Solarman 1
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Mar 16 HOLLA ISABELLA 13
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar 11 Solarman 3
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,952 • Total comments across all topics: 280,150,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC