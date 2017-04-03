Prosecutors in Nevada seek trial date for Bundys

Federal prosecutors in Nevada have asked a judge to schedule the second Bunkerville conspiracy trial for rancher Cliven Bundy, sons Ammon Bundy and Ryan Bundy and other leading defendants in the 2014 armed standoff near the family ranch for June 5 or later. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre urged the court to set a definitive date to help lawyers on both sides prepare for the second trial and assist witnesses in making travel arrangements.

