Planned Parenthood Targets One Very E...

Planned Parenthood Targets One Very Endangered Republican

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The American Prospect

Senator Dean Heller listens to a question from a woman standing in the foreground during a Carson City Chamber of Commerce luncheon on February 22. And for good reason-Nevadans not only went for Hillary Clinton this past November, but they also elected a Democrat to the Senate , flipped two Republican seats in the House, and retook both legislative houses in the state legislature. The victory of Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto over her Republican challenger, Joe Heck, was hardly guaranteed; polls showed Heck in the lead for much of the fall, but polling released in December suggested his opposition to Planned Parenthood and reproductive rights ultimately damaged his electoral prospects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Prospect.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) 20 hr 1954--1954bunny 23
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Thu okimar 3
Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat Apr 25 Local 1
Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at... Apr 23 Nevada 1
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Apr 13 Cordwainer Trout 17
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Apr 13 Al Davis 15
News Drought, demand push Nevada toward stricter wel... Apr 13 Beware of Phonies 2
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,635,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC