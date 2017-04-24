Planned Parenthood Targets One Very Endangered Republican

Senator Dean Heller listens to a question from a woman standing in the foreground during a Carson City Chamber of Commerce luncheon on February 22. And for good reason-Nevadans not only went for Hillary Clinton this past November, but they also elected a Democrat to the Senate , flipped two Republican seats in the House, and retook both legislative houses in the state legislature. The victory of Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto over her Republican challenger, Joe Heck, was hardly guaranteed; polls showed Heck in the lead for much of the fall, but polling released in December suggested his opposition to Planned Parenthood and reproductive rights ultimately damaged his electoral prospects.

