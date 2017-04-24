The Blind Center of Nevada's President Cory Nelson
The Blind Center of Nevada's President Cory Nelson greets Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman beside Chief Development and Marketing Officer Todd Imholte during their groundbreaking ceremony for the Visions of Greatness Center on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
