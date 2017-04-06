Past Pages for Thursday, April 6, 2017

Past Pages for Thursday, April 6, 2017

How to solve the Mormon problem: Richard Williams, in a lecture at Buffalo, lately thus spoke of the Mormon population: "There is one element among themselves that is troublesome. The general testimony of the Gentiles who have lived in intimate social relations with them is that young girls are mostly disaffected " There was a good sized meeting of citizens at the courthouse last evening to make arrangements for the suitable accepting and disposal of Adolph Sutro's gift of 1,000 trees to this city for Arbor Day.

