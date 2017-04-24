One in 7 people in Nevada is living w...

One in 7 people in Nevada is living with diabetes, and the state is

One in 7 people in Nevada is living with diabetes, and the state is now pushing a new approach to tackle the cost of treatment The state of Nevada is taking a new approach to tackling the rising price of prescription drugs with a new bill. The bill, introduced in March by state Senator Yvanna Cancela, has already faced opposition from lobbyists and nonprofit patient groups that disagree with the bill's approach to reining in prescription drug spending.

