Nevada woman accused of faking son's death to raise money
The Nevada woman is facing felony fraud charges and had her four children taken away by child protective ser... Nevada authorities say a woman faces criminal charges after she faked that her 10-year-old son had leukemia and died, helping her raise more than $2,000. The near-death of a woman in a Nevada crash has exposed a hole in the government's efforts to get potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators off the road.
