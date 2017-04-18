Nevada voter fraud probe finds 3 voted illegally in November
Nevada's Republican secretary of state says three people who had not obtained citizenship by the 2016 election participated unlawfully in November. They are at the center of Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske's ongoing probe into voter fraud.
