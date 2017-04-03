Nevada Supreme Court opens new building with death penalty appeal case
Nevada Supreme Court Justices Michael Douglas, left, Michael Cherry and Mark Gibbons hear arguments from appellate defense attorney Christopher Oram for the first time in the new Supreme Court building on Monday, April 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye Nevada Supreme Court Justices Michael Douglas, left, and Michael Cherry hear arguments from appellate defense attorney Christopher Oram for the first time in the new Supreme Court building on Monday, April 3, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Clark Co.
|Mar 30
|Asmith0915
|1
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Nick in NC
|8
|Hillary Clintona s campaign is owning the Insta... (May '15)
|Mar 29
|Clintona phart
|5
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Mar 16
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|13
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|3
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Mar 9
|Pete
|11
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC