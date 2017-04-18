Nevada Senate OKs bill to give inmates choice on pet care
Corrections officials would have to ask Nevada jail and prison inmates what they want to happen to their pets while they're incarcerated under a bill state senators passed Thursday. After one week of detainment, the proposal would give inmates the opportunity to authorize another person to take care of their pets and require government employees to transport the animals if they decide the alternate home provides adequate care and shelter.
