Nevada Secretary Of State Says She Has Evidence Of Voter Fraud In Presidential Election
The Nevada secretary of state has accused her state's Department of Motor Vehicles of facilitating voter fraud and said she has evidence non-citizens voted in last year's presidential election. Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske wrote in a letter Friday to DMV Director Terri Albertson that DMV workers had been accepting voting applications from non-citizens and forwarding them to the secretary of state's office.
