Nevada Secretary Of State Says 21 Noncitizens Could Have Voted For President In Her State
Nevada's Secretary of State says her office believes 21 noncitizens could have voted in the state in the 2016 election. Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske released the information Wednesday after she accused the state's Department of Motor Vehicles last week of accepting voting applications from people who provided documents indicating they were not U.S. citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Apr 13
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Apr 13
|Al Davis
|15
|Drought, demand push Nevada toward stricter wel...
|Apr 13
|Beware of Phonies
|2
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 11
|mtarochi
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 6
|NVP
|22
|Thinking of moving to Clark Co.
|Mar 30
|Asmith0915
|1
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Nick in NC
|8
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC