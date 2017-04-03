Nevada Prepaid Tuition Open Enrollment Extended to April 30
Lock in tomorrow's college tuition at today's rates for your child before open enrollment for the Nevada Prepaid Tuition program closes on April 30. Gain peace of mind by knowing your tuition rates: pre-pay future tuition by locking in your payment based on today's prices. Payments are affordable and will not change regardless of future tuition increases.
