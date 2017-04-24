Nevada officials prepare for revenue ...

Nevada officials prepare for revenue update, budget talks

Updated financial projections will lead off the week in Carson City as Nevada officials prepare to debate how to spend taxpayer dollars over the next two years. Five economic and tax experts from the private sector, hand-picked by the governor and legislative leaders, are set to meet Monday to determine how much money Nevada should expect to bring in from taxes over the next two years.

