Nevada Officials in D.C. Restate Opposition to Yucca Mountain Nuclear Dump
Members of Nevada's delegation told a congressional committee on Wednesday the state will fight efforts to revive a mothballed plan to bury the nation's most radioactive waste in the Nevada desert. Meanwhile, Gov. Brian Sandoval says he told Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., that he remains absolutely opposed to the Yucca Mountain project.
