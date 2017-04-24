Nevada Officials in D.C. Restate Oppo...

Nevada Officials in D.C. Restate Opposition to Yucca Mountain Nuclear Dump

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Members of Nevada's delegation told a congressional committee on Wednesday the state will fight efforts to revive a mothballed plan to bury the nation's most radioactive waste in the Nevada desert. Meanwhile, Gov. Brian Sandoval says he told Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., that he remains absolutely opposed to the Yucca Mountain project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Catherine Cortez Masto: Another Corporate Democrat 22 hr Local 1
Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at... Apr 23 Nevada 1
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Apr 13 Cordwainer Trout 17
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Apr 13 Al Davis 15
News Drought, demand push Nevada toward stricter wel... Apr 13 Beware of Phonies 2
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 11 mtarochi 1
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Apr 6 NVP 22
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,924 • Total comments across all topics: 280,585,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC