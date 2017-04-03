Nevada Mulls Using $25 Million From V...

Nevada Mulls Using $25 Million From VW To Fix, Swap Old Cars

Nevada lawmakers are deliberating how the state should spend millions of dollars Volkswagen will pay after programming diesel engines to cheat on emissions tests. Nevada Division of Environmental Protection Administrator Greg Lovato expects Nevada to reap nearly $25 million from two settlements stemming from the scandal.

