Nevada Mulls Using $25 Million From VW To Fix, Swap Old Cars
Nevada lawmakers are deliberating how the state should spend millions of dollars Volkswagen will pay after programming diesel engines to cheat on emissions tests. Nevada Division of Environmental Protection Administrator Greg Lovato expects Nevada to reap nearly $25 million from two settlements stemming from the scandal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|14 hr
|Nicole
|21
|Thinking of moving to Clark Co.
|Mar 30
|Asmith0915
|1
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Nick in NC
|8
|Hillary Clintona s campaign is owning the Insta... (May '15)
|Mar 29
|Clintona phart
|5
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Mar 16
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|13
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC