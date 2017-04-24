Nevada Legislature may kill mystery f...

Nevada Legislature may kill mystery film industry exemption

The film industry is on the verge of losing its exemption from obtaining a Nevada business license, a perk no one remembers how they got in the first place. Assembly Bill 6 was passed unanimously by the Assembly.

