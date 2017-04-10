Nevada Legislature considers police body cams, gay marriage
Lawmakers feel the Nevada Legislature taking full swing this week as they plan for dozens of crucial floor votes and iron out policies proposals they hope to send soon to Gov. Brian Sandoval. Legislative staff and attorneys this weekend sifted out hundreds of bills that died after a Friday night deadline, including a ban on human microchipping and curfews for sex offenders .
