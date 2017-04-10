Nevada Inmate Escapes Through Las Veg...

Nevada Inmate Escapes Through Las Vegas Hospital Window

11 hrs ago

Authorities say 51-year-old Jay Cantrell was at Muri Stein Hospital before he escaped. Nevada Corrections Department spokesperson Brooke Keast says he had been in the hospital since March undergoing evaluations for an upcoming trial.

