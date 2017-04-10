Nevada Inmate Escapes Through Las Vegas Hospital Window
Authorities say 51-year-old Jay Cantrell was at Muri Stein Hospital before he escaped. Nevada Corrections Department spokesperson Brooke Keast says he had been in the hospital since March undergoing evaluations for an upcoming trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|1 hr
|OIIIIIIO
|12
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|12 hr
|mtarochi
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 6
|NVP
|22
|Thinking of moving to Clark Co.
|Mar 30
|Asmith0915
|1
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Nick in NC
|8
|Hillary Clintona s campaign is owning the Insta... (May '15)
|Mar 29
|Clintona phart
|5
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC