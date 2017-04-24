Nevada inmate dies during imprisonment for grand larceny
This undated photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows inmate Donald Steven Hawkins. Nevada prison officials say Hawkins, 63, serving time for grand larceny, died in custody at the Carson Tahoe Hospital in Carson City, Nev., Saturday afternoon, April 29, 2017.
