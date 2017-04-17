Nevada GOP Sen. Heller faces combative town hall crowd

Nevada Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller distanced himself Monday from the Trump administration's immigration and health care policies at a sometimes combative town hall meeting with hundreds of critics. Considered one of the most vulnerable GOP senators up for re-election next year, Heller also insisted he supports Planned Parenthood's family planning efforts despite his recent vote to allow individual states to defund the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.