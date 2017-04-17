Nevada GOP Sen. Heller faces combative town hall crowd
Nevada Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller distanced himself Monday from the Trump administration's immigration and health care policies at a sometimes combative town hall meeting with hundreds of critics. Considered one of the most vulnerable GOP senators up for re-election next year, Heller also insisted he supports Planned Parenthood's family planning efforts despite his recent vote to allow individual states to defund the program.
