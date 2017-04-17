Nevada GOP Sen. Heller faces combative town hall crowd
Elayn Briggs of Carson City, Nevada, was among the dozens of women who wore pink T-shirts declaring their support for Planned Parenthood at a town hall meeting in Reno, Nev., Monday, April 17, 2017. The town hall was hosted by Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Apr 13
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Apr 13
|Al Davis
|15
|Drought, demand push Nevada toward stricter wel...
|Apr 13
|Beware of Phonies
|2
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 11
|mtarochi
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 6
|NVP
|22
|Thinking of moving to Clark Co.
|Mar 30
|Asmith0915
|1
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Nick in NC
|8
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC