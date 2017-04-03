Nevada eyes expedited health care for immigrant children
Thousands of immigrant children with residency paperwork in Nevada could access government-subsidized health care without delay under a proposal lawmakers heard Monday. The bill aims to abolish a five-year wait period for refugee youth, minors with green cards and certain other young immigrants to get insurance coverage tailored to low-income families.
