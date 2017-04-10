Nevada case that pitted U.S. against ...

Nevada case that pitted U.S. against ranchers wrapping up in closing arguments

WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Six followers of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy used "armed force, threats and intimidation" against federal law enforcement officers during a tense 2014 standoff, prosecutors said, wrapping up their conspiracy case against the men on Wednesday. The six defendants are the first of 17 people to go on trial on charges related to the standoff at Bundy's property near Bunkerville, 75 miles northeast of Las Vegas in a case that has come to symbolize tensions in the U.S. West over the federal ownership of land that ranchers use to graze cattle.

