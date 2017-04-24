Nevada Builders Alliance receives Out...

Nevada Builders Alliance receives Outstanding Community Partnership...

22 hrs ago Read more: Nevada Business Journal

Nevada Builders Alliance has been chosen to receive one of three Outstanding Community Partnership Awards for 2016-17 by Washoe County School District's Signature Academies & Career and Technical Education during "Salute to Signatures & CTE," the program's annual showcase.

