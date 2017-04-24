Nevada Awarded More Than $5.6 Million to Continue the Fight Against Opioid Abuse
Governor Brian Sandoval's Office announced on Thursday that the state will receive a grant of more than $5.6 million to help combat opioid addiction. Governor Brian Sandoval today announced Nevada has received notice from United States Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, M.D. that Nevada will receive a $5,663,328 grant to combat opioid addiction.
