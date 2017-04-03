Nevada attorney general wants judge t...

Nevada attorney general wants judge to dismiss fire lawsuits

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: SFGate

In this Oct. 14, 2016, file photo, a rainbow arches over the Little Valley Fire, in Washoe Lake, Nev. Nevada's attorney general says the owners of 23 homes destroyed by a wildfire sparked by a smoldering controlled burn north of Carson City in October, 2016, may be entitled to some compensation for unintentional damage to their property, but they have no legal basis to argue they're the victim of a government ''taking.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Apr 6 NVP 22
Thinking of moving to Clark Co. Mar 30 Asmith0915 1
Poll Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15) Mar 29 Nick in NC 8
News Hillary Clintona s campaign is owning the Insta... (May '15) Mar 29 Clintona phart 5
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar 19 Solarman 1
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Mar 16 HOLLA ISABELLA 13
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada Mar 11 Solarman 3
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,520 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC