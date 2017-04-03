Nevada attorney general wants judge t...

Nevada attorney general wants judge to dismiss fire lawsuits

Nevada's chief legal adviser wants a judge to dismiss all but a narrow piece of a series of lawsuits accusing state forestry officials of mishandling a prescribed burn that turned into a raging wildfire and destroyed 23 homes along the edge of the Sierra. The homeowners say they suffered more than $80 million in damages in the fall blaze.

