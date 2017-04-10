Nevada advocates try again to ban surprise medical bills
Unions and patient advocates presented legislation Monday attempting to build on the momentum of other states to end surprise medical bills in Nevada. The Democratic-backed proposal would cap the amount that could be charged when people visit hospitals that accept their insurance but involuntarily see specialized doctors who do not.
