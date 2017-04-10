Nevada ACLU suing for government trav...

Nevada ACLU suing for government travel ban documents

Lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union in Nevada have filed a lawsuit seeking government documents related to the implementation of the Trump administration's travel bans. ACLU chapters across the country filed more than a dozen suits Wednesday seeking records from 14 Customs and Border Protection offices, including in Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston.

