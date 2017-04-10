Nev. lawmakers advance juvenile treatment reform 13 mins ago
Nevada lawmakers have given initial approval to an initiative from the governor's wife to reform how the state treats juvenile delinquents. Among the biggest proposed changes are mandatory mental health screenings before final court judgments, greater data collection and gearing youth offender programs toward evidence-based practices.
