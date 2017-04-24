Nev. Democrats want say in Congress o...

Nev. Democrats want say in Congress on nuke dump 4 mins ago

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: KTNV-TV Las Vegas

With Congress talking about reviving a mothballed plan to entomb the nation's most radioactive waste in the desert outside Las Vegas, top state officials and most Nevada federal representatives are resuming a 35-year fight to block it. Democratic representatives Dina Titus, Ruben Kihuen and Jacky Rosen issued statements this week denouncing efforts to restart the Yucca Mountain project, and aides said Friday each wants to testify at a hearing about the program scheduled Wednesday in Washington, D.C. A spokesman for the House subcommittee hosting the hearing didn't immediately say whether the three will be invited to testify.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTNV-TV Las Vegas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats are in danger of losing a majority at... Sun Nevada 1
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Apr 13 Cordwainer Trout 17
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Apr 13 Al Davis 15
News Drought, demand push Nevada toward stricter wel... Apr 13 Beware of Phonies 2
News Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co... Apr 11 mtarochi 1
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Apr 6 NVP 22
Thinking of moving to Clark Co. Mar 30 Asmith0915 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,151 • Total comments across all topics: 280,536,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC