NDOT: Kingsbury Grade Reopened

The Nevada Department of Transportation has reopened Kingsbury Grade as of Saturday afternoon following repairs to an eroding roadside slope and extensive rockfall. NDOT has been monitoring roadside slopes across the region, including a slope on Kingsbury Grade which had slid approximately one foot within a recent 24-hour period, posing the threat of bringing mud, rock and debris across the highway.

