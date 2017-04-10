NDOT: Kingsbury Grade Reopened
The Nevada Department of Transportation has reopened Kingsbury Grade as of Saturday afternoon following repairs to an eroding roadside slope and extensive rockfall. NDOT has been monitoring roadside slopes across the region, including a slope on Kingsbury Grade which had slid approximately one foot within a recent 24-hour period, posing the threat of bringing mud, rock and debris across the highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 6
|NVP
|22
|Thinking of moving to Clark Co.
|Mar 30
|Asmith0915
|1
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Nick in NC
|8
|Hillary Clintona s campaign is owning the Insta... (May '15)
|Mar 29
|Clintona phart
|5
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar 19
|Solarman
|1
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Mar 16
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|13
|2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC