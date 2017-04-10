NDOT Installing Enhanced Roadway Info...

NDOT Installing Enhanced Roadway Information on U.S. 395 in North Valleys

Read more: KTVN Reno

The Nevada Department of Transportation has launched a project to install enhanced roadway signage, ramp meters, wrong-way driver detection systems and more to help improve traffic safety and mobility on U.S. 395 in the North Valleys. Beginning Monday, April 10 through early 2018, periodic lane, ramp and roadway shoulder closures will take place on U.S. 395 from the spaghetti bowl north to the Nevada-California state line as the following improvements are made to help keep drivers safer and more informed of road conditions: Ramp Meters- Ramp meters will be installed on U.S. 395 ramps at Oddie Boulevard, North McCarran Boulevard, Clearacre Lane and Lemmon Drive.

