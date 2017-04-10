NDOT considers funding for projects near Raiders stadium site
The Nevada Department of Transportation is still examining how to pay for a series of freeway improvements across the Las Vegas Valley, including a pair of projects meant to relieve traffic if a stadium for the NFL's Raiders is built on Russell Road, just west of Interstate 15.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|9 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|19 hr
|Al Davis
|15
|Drought, demand push Nevada toward stricter wel...
|Thu
|Beware of Phonies
|2
|Court denies mustang appeal sought by Nevada co...
|Apr 11
|mtarochi
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Apr 6
|NVP
|22
|Thinking of moving to Clark Co.
|Mar 30
|Asmith0915
|1
|Do you support the extension of Interstate 70 (... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Nick in NC
|8
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC